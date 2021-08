Meghan Trainer reveals son Riley will ‘kill me’ over baby photos

Meghan Trainer recently took to social media and gushed over her son Riley and even left fans in fits over how he will ‘kill me when he’s a teenager’ over baby photoshoots.

\The mom shared that post to Instagram and also included a collection of portraits of her son, the caption of whom read, “I’ve become a baby photographer….he’s gonna kill me when he’s a teenager hahaha but COME ONNNN”. (sic)



Check it out below: