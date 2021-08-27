 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Kim Kardashian West Is Not Changing Her Name amid Divorce from Kanye West

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Kanye West is considering a name change, but Kim Kardashian will be keeping her surname the same as their all kids also carry the last name 'West'.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star reportedly won't drop 'West' from her last name amid reports that her estranged husband Kanye has filed paperwork to make his first name 'Ye'.

Kim does not feel hesitation to appreciate her estranged husband's creative ideas, but she has no plan to change her name. He might like 'Ye' now, but all the kids have the last name West, so the reality star is keeping it as is. The rapper hasn't asked her to change it either, according to source.

The 40-year-old filed for divorce from West, 44, in February after almost 7 years of marriage. The two share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

