Brad Pitt looks dashing in stylish outfit on set of Babylon

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt emerged with bow tie undone on set of Golden Age period piece Babylon in Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner looked relieved as he wrapped up on camera work for the day rocking a chic outfit. It was not exactly the most comfortable costuming but he did look dapper in a crisp white dress shirt with several of the top buttons undone.

The 57-year-old actor teamed the look with a pair of black suspenders which matched the bow tie along with matching trousers and dress shoes. The actor had his brown locks combed in a side part as he wore a pencil mustache.

Pitt will reportedly portray a silent star based on John Gilbert who fails to successfully transition to 'talkies.'



Brad Pitt will be starring in the film alongside Margot Robbie, who is portraying classic Hollywood sex symbol Clara Bow.