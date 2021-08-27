 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth shares touching birthday tribute to Duke of Gloucester

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Queen Elizabeth shares touching birthday tribute to Duke of Gloucester

Queen Elizabeth has shared a series of heart-melting photos to mark one of her cousin's birthdays on Thursday.

The royal family's Twitter account posted four photos of the Duke of Gloucester in celebration of his 77th birthday.

The first image is a close-up of Prince Richard, looking smart in a suit and tie, while a second shows him with his wife, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, enjoying a walk.

In one of the pictures, the Duke is seen at a Buckingham Palace garden party, while a fourth shows his visit to Okehampton Camp, Dartmoor during the 6th Battalion, The Rifles' Annual Deployment Exercise in 2017.

The caption read: "Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester a happy birthday today [balloon emoji]."

Prince Richard, born on 26 August 1977, is the second son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, making him a paternal first cousin of the Queen.

More From Entertainment:

Beyonce slammed for wearing 'blood diamond' in latest photoshoot

Beyonce slammed for wearing 'blood diamond' in latest photoshoot
Brad Pitt looks dashing in stylish outfit on set of Babylon

Brad Pitt looks dashing in stylish outfit on set of Babylon
Kim Kardashian West Is Not Changing Her Name amid Divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West Is Not Changing Her Name amid Divorce from Kanye West
Princess Diana seen dancing and ice skating in first Spencer trailer: Video

Princess Diana seen dancing and ice skating in first Spencer trailer: Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity plummets in UK: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity plummets in UK: report
Harry and Meghan could end up in court for revealing the royal who questioned Archie's skin colour

Harry and Meghan could end up in court for revealing the royal who questioned Archie's skin colour

Angelina Jolie produces video on Afghan girls for BBC

Angelina Jolie produces video on Afghan girls for BBC
Picture: Demi Lovato shows off song lyric tattoo

Picture: Demi Lovato shows off song lyric tattoo
Kylie Jenner looking to ‘slow down a bit’ during pregnancy: source

Kylie Jenner looking to ‘slow down a bit’ during pregnancy: source
The Weeknd weighs in on why he ‘rarely takes’ vacations

The Weeknd weighs in on why he ‘rarely takes’ vacations
Meghan Trainer reveals son Riley will ‘kill me’ over baby photos

Meghan Trainer reveals son Riley will ‘kill me’ over baby photos
Katie Price’s friend shares reluctance to face assaulter

Katie Price’s friend shares reluctance to face assaulter

Latest

view all