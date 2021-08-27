 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nearly exposed the royal who made racist remarks

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, were reportedly all set to expose the royal who had made racist remarks about their unborn child.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, in an updated edition of the biography Finding Freedom,  reportedly claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex considered “sharing the name of the racist royal in their sensational sit in with the US TV host.

Meghan Markle, however, shut the idea down, as she thought and allegedly told  Winfrey: “I think it would be very damaging to them.”

The Duchess made the initial revelation, with Winfrey following up by asking Harry if he would name the royal.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in March last year and settled in US, shocked the world by revealing that an unnamed royal asked “how dark” their unborn child would be.

