entertainment
Friday Aug 27 2021
Tom Cruise films most dangerous stunt of his life in 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Hollywood's dashing actor Tom Cruise on Thursday presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" movie.

The 59-year-old superstar, known for doing his own stunts, takes a motor-bike ride down a ramp and off a giant cliff in Norway and lets go in mid-air before his parachute is released.

The clip, and a featurette of Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie talking about the feat, were shown at the CinemaCon gathering of movie theater operators and Hollywood studio executives in Las Vegas. 

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted; we’ve been working on this for years," Cruise said in the video, according to Deadline Hollywood. “I wanted to do it since a little kid."

"Mission: Impossible 7," in which Cruise returns as suave spy Ethan Hunt, is due for release in May 2022 after a coronavirus-disrupted shoot in Italy, Norway and the U.K. of more than a year.

Tom Cruise revealed he trained for more than a year to perfect the stunt, including making 500 sky-diving sessions and 13,000 motor-bike jumps. The stunt was filmed six times.

