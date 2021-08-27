Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about experiencing fame as Filipino-American

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about what it is like experiencing the spotlight as a Filipino star.

In an interview with V Magazine, the Sour singer got candid about her experience as an Asian-American and how her ethnicity impacts the way she approached her career.

Calling the scenario "something incredible to think about" she shared that she felt there was no representation of her ethnicity in the spotlight when she was young.

"I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, 'I've never seen someone who looked like me in your position.' And I'm literally going to cry. Like just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that. Also, it was always like, 'Pop star,' that's a white girl."

While the star enjoyed her rapid rise to fame she admitted that there are moments where she too gets overwhelmed.

"I was like, 'Am I just going to go up there and freeze up?'," she said.

"So it was kind of an anxiety-inducing thing, but it was so much fun."

"I think live music is such an important part of life and obviously something that we've all been really missing in our lives. I think it's really fun as an artist to be able to cultivate experience for people," she continued.