Friday Aug 27 2021
Camila Cabello shuts down engagement rumours with Shawn Mendes

Friday Aug 27, 2021

The 'Havana' singer sparked speculations there has been a change in her relationship status

Camila Cabello is setting the record straight about getting engaged to beau Shawn Mendes.

The Havana singer sparked speculations there has been a change in her relationship status, when she appeared in a video wearing a giant sparkler on the left hand finger.

As it turns out, she just doesn't know which finger she shouldn't wear a ring on if she wants to avoid churning the rumour mill.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, Cabello was asked, "Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?"

"He has not," Cabello responded. "And I am not engaged."

"I just, I swear to God I don't know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just put [a ring] on my ring finger," she explained.

"I'd actually like you to enlighten me. Which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn't tell me either."

"It's the left, right?" Fallon said, seemingly unsure. "Yeah, I think it's the left."

"You don't even know!" the singer exclaimed. "Is this common knowledge? You sound insecure about this."

