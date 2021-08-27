 
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Saweetie answers to rumours about her seeing ex-boyfriend Quavo

Saweetie is not one to be quiet when there are false rumours making rounds.

The singer, on Thursday, was quick to shoot to claims that she has been “quietly” spending time with her ex-boyfriend Quavo.

Taking to Twitter, the Icy Grl hit-maker put a gossip outlet on the spot for insinuating that she was seen her ex nearly six months after their very public and messy split.

"Pinocchio [expletive] article," the 28-year-old tweeted and continued, "Anyways back to this #saweetiemeal," she wrote referencing her collaboration meal with McDonald's. 

Saweetie had confirmed she was single in a Twitter post amid split rumors.

In the post, she alluded that her ex was unfaithful, as she mentioned "intimacy given to other women" in the post.

However, the singer clarified that she is doing well after the split as she feels a "deep sense of peace and freedom". 


