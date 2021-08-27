 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Camila Cabello apologizes to Prince William, Kate Middleton for 'stealing' from Palace

Camila Cabello issues an apology for having stolen an object from Kensington Palace during her past visit with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The entire admission was made during Cabello’s interview with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James.

It all began once the host started detailing the incident and claimed, “We were at Kensington Palace... we were about to meet William and Kate and I said, '[You] gotta steal something. Steal something... steal that pencil.

Later on, Cabello also joined in and added, “And I was like, 'You triple-doggy dare me? And you can't not do a triple-doggy dare. If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it.” (sic)

“You, to one of the palace people, called me out on it, and were like, 'She stole a pencil!' And I was like, Oh, my God. And I put it in my mom's purse, and my mom was like, 'No, we have to give it back'.” (sic)

