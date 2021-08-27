'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page to be the next James Bond?

'Bridgerton' star Rege -Jean Page to be the next James Bond?

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page might just be the next James Bond.

After Daniel Craig's exit, the 007 insiders claim Page is being eyed to take over the iconic movie series. However, he is not the only one who's being considered for the role. Actors Henry Cavill and “1917” actor George MacKay are also in line.

“They are talking about Regé, but Bond producers are not making any decisions until after ‘No Time to Die’ is released. They are focusing on Daniel Craig’s big finale.

“But Henry Cavill also is still in the running, he’s a lot more famous now than when his name first came up.”

The source added, “One other name is George MacKay. One of the producers of ‘1917’ has come over to Bond and is suggesting George. There is some talk about rebooting the Bond franchise after Daniel Craig with someone younger, and he could fit the bill.”