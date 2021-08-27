 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page to be the next James Bond?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

 
Bridgerton star Rege -Jean Page to be the next James Bond?
'Bridgerton' star Rege -Jean Page to be the next James Bond?

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page might just be the next James Bond.

After Daniel Craig's exit, the 007 insiders claim Page is being eyed to take over the iconic movie series. However, he is not the only one who's being considered for the role. Actors Henry Cavill and “1917” actor George MacKay are also in line.

“They are talking about Regé, but Bond producers are not making any decisions until after ‘No Time to Die’ is released. They are focusing on Daniel Craig’s big finale.

“But Henry Cavill also is still in the running, he’s a lot more famous now than when his name first came up.”

The source added, “One other name is George MacKay. One of the producers of ‘1917’ has come over to Bond and is suggesting George. There is some talk about rebooting the Bond franchise after Daniel Craig with someone younger, and he could fit the bill.”

More From Entertainment:

Saweetie answers to rumours about her seeing ex-boyfriend Quavo

Saweetie answers to rumours about her seeing ex-boyfriend Quavo

Paul Stanley tests positive for Covid-19

Paul Stanley tests positive for Covid-19
Video of 'Prince Harry asking Disney CEO to give Meghan Markle a job' resurfaces

Video of 'Prince Harry asking Disney CEO to give Meghan Markle a job' resurfaces

Camila Cabello shuts down engagement rumours with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello shuts down engagement rumours with Shawn Mendes

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘TheeARMYFund’ surpasses donation goal

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘TheeARMYFund’ surpasses donation goal
Zoë Kravitz, Karl Glusman finalise divorce eight months after split

Zoë Kravitz, Karl Glusman finalise divorce eight months after split
Buckingham Palace declines to comment on new claims in book about Meghan and Harry

Buckingham Palace declines to comment on new claims in book about Meghan and Harry
Queen Elizabeth to address members of devolved Scottish Parliament

Queen Elizabeth to address members of devolved Scottish Parliament
Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about experiencing fame as Filipino-American

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about experiencing fame as Filipino-American

Tom Cruise reveals he performed daredevil 'MI:7' stunt six times

Tom Cruise reveals he performed daredevil 'MI:7' stunt six times

Ed Sheeran heaps praises on Maisie Peters for her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’

Ed Sheeran heaps praises on Maisie Peters for her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’
Kanye West paid homage to Kim Kardashian marriage in Donda listening party

Kanye West paid homage to Kim Kardashian marriage in Donda listening party

Latest

view all