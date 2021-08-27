Kendall Jenner snuggles close to beau Devin Booker during vacation

Kendall Jenner and her man Devin Booker’s romance is still going strong as per the couple’s most recent snap.

The couple decided to close out the last days of summer by vacationing in Europe with friends.

In one of their fun-filled nights, the model and the NBA star headed for a night out in Capri, Italy as they were photographed with smiles in a rare photo.

In the snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians opted to wear a pink strapless patterned top while her man, who she was leaning into, opted for an all-black look.

