Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

China’s top actress Zheng Shuang slapped with $46m fine

China’s top actress Zheng Shuang was slapped with a $46million fine for tax evasion on Friday.

Beijing is currently on a mission to take down celebrity culture following a sting of scandals in recent months that have targeted many major Chinese stars like Kris Wu, who for arrested on suspicion of rape.

Zheng became a target of tax authorities after she was found guilty for tax evasion for undeclared income between 2019 and 2020 while shooting for a TV series, an online statement read.

Following the revelation China’s state broadcasting regulator removed the actress’s TV dramas and ordered producers to turn her down in future shows. 


