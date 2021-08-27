 
Friday Aug 27 2021
BTS address the need to 'constantly think of karma'

Friday Aug 27, 2021

BTS address the need to ‘constantly think of karma’
BTS address the need to ‘constantly think of karma’

BTS recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the need to never ‘blow our own horn’ in a new but ‘much needed’ lesson on humility.

The idea was addressed by the group’s leader, RM and during the course of his interview with Billboard, he touched upon the need to maintain humility.

He was also quoted saying, “We've been avoiding blowing our own horn since 2017 because we're afraid of payback someday. We constantly think about karma.”

“We are not exceptional people — our plate is small. We're these rice-bowl-size guys getting so much poured into. It's overflowing. My dream was never huge.”

