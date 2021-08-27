 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Visitors to be allowed to view Princess Diana's statue after her death anniversary

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William last month reunited for the unveiling of Princess Diana's new statue in Kensington Palace.

According to the British media, Kensington Palace and its gardens are operating reduced opening days and are usually only accessible to the public from Wednesday to Sunday.

But Historic Royal Palaces said special arrangements had been made to allow visitors to view the statue from the Cradle Walk around the Sunken Garden where it stands from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesday.

The statue of Princess Diana will be specially opened to the public on her death anniversary. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August in 1997.

Harry travelled to the United Kingdom to attend the event at the Kensington Palace, leaving his wife Meghan Markle and children behind.


