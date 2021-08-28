 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy addresses ‘harrowing’ paparazzi attention

Anya Taylor-Joy recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the shocking paparazzi attention she’s been getting.

The Queen’s Gambit star got candid about it all during his interview with Saturday Night Live.

There he was quoted saying,” Most people are sweet and kind and just want to have a conversation, and I love that.”

“There are other times when you're just one person facing off against 20 and that's just physically not safe. It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street.”

During the course of her interview, the star also weighed in on her harrowing paparazzi encounter and admitted, “I went home and cried, but then I figured it out.”

“The next morning I went out and I said, 'Hello, my name is Anya. Let's lower down the camera and let's meet'”I am not prey. I don't want to run.”

“I'd rather be like, 'I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?'”

