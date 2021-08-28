Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as he arrives at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Hollywood star Johnny Depp waved and blew kisses to fans on the red carpet as he arrived at Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was warmly welcomed by fans at the airport before walking the red carpet for the event.



Depp was looking dashing, which will screen various films he’s been involved in – Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, which the actor produced, and Minamata, which he stars in.

The film festival comes amid Depp’s legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard. It was recently ruled that he will be able to have a second libel trial in the US, despite losing his claim against The Sun’s publisher in the UK last year.