 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets to leave royal life behind

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets to leave royal life behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly "proud" of their decision to leave Royal Life behind as they have adapted to their newfound independence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family, reportedly have no regrets regarding that landmark decision.

In a new epilogue in the book Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that the couple have found their stride in their newfound independence and are "proud" of the work they've done separate from the institution of the monarchy. 

Meghan and Harry, who are living in US with their kids, have launched their charity foundation Archewell and inked massive production deals with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the royal jobs.

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly considered self 'genius' who could act with impunity

R. Kelly considered self 'genius' who could act with impunity
Victoria Beckham shares adorable throwback photos to show off her grace

Victoria Beckham shares adorable throwback photos to show off her grace
Britney Spears in trouble after alleged attack on housekeeper

Britney Spears in trouble after alleged attack on housekeeper
Demi Lovato wins Celebrity of the Year at star-studded LGBT Awards

Demi Lovato wins Celebrity of the Year at star-studded LGBT Awards
Prince Edward staged 'disastrous' TV show 'It’s a Royal Knockout' in 1987

Prince Edward staged 'disastrous' TV show 'It’s a Royal Knockout' in 1987
Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as he arrives at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as he arrives at Karlovy Vary Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez cuts price of her NYC penthouse to $25M to buy new home with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez cuts price of her NYC penthouse to $25M to buy new home with Ben Affleck
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fully enjoying their 'unconventional relationship'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fully enjoying their 'unconventional relationship'
Anya Taylor-Joy addresses ‘harrowing’ paparazzi attention

Anya Taylor-Joy addresses ‘harrowing’ paparazzi attention
Visitors to be allowed to view Princess Diana's statue after her death anniversary

Visitors to be allowed to view Princess Diana's statue after her death anniversary

Kanye West making millions with ‘Donda’ album teasers

Kanye West making millions with ‘Donda’ album teasers
Shakira says she can't forget how many doors 'Whenever, Whenever' opened for her

Shakira says she can't forget how many doors 'Whenever, Whenever' opened for her

Latest

view all