Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets to leave royal life behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly "proud" of their decision to leave Royal Life behind as they have adapted to their newfound independence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family, reportedly have no regrets regarding that landmark decision.



In a new epilogue in the book Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that the couple have found their stride in their newfound independence and are "proud" of the work they've done separate from the institution of the monarchy.



Meghan and Harry, who are living in US with their kids, have launched their charity foundation Archewell and inked massive production deals with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the royal jobs.