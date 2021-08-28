 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Prince William left for boarding school

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Princess Diana was reportedly left to tears when she found out about Prince William’s admission into boarding school.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “Like most young royals, Prince William was sent off to boarding school at a young age.”

“The experience was reportedly a difficult one for him at the beginning. William was reportedly quite lonely after first going away to school and missed his family.

Ms. Dixon also went on to add, “Diana is said to have been in tears when she dropped him off at school.”

“While he was said to be homesick as he adjusted to his new life at school, William eventually grew accustomed to being away from home, although it’d seem he still missed his family. His mother regularly wrote to him, reportedly addressing her letters to My Darling Wombat.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proud’ of Megxit call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proud’ of Megxit call
Prince Charles reveals Prince George’s adorable Highgrove hobby

Prince Charles reveals Prince George’s adorable Highgrove hobby
Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm

Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm
Prince William Kate Middleton face ‘difficult’ education decision for Prince George

Prince William Kate Middleton face ‘difficult’ education decision for Prince George
Queen Elizabeth ‘issues special nod to Prince Philip’s closest pal

Queen Elizabeth ‘issues special nod to Prince Philip’s closest pal
Kim Kardashian ‘never knew’ Marilyn Manson would be at ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian ‘never knew’ Marilyn Manson would be at ‘Donda’ event
La casa de papel Season 5: 'Money Heist' becomes top trend ahead of volume 1 release

La casa de papel Season 5: 'Money Heist' becomes top trend ahead of volume 1 release

Amanda Kloots weighs in on ‘hatred’ for the phrase ‘Widow’

Amanda Kloots weighs in on ‘hatred’ for the phrase ‘Widow’
'Pragmatic' Queen knew how to tackle Meghan, Harry's royal exit from the start

'Pragmatic' Queen knew how to tackle Meghan, Harry's royal exit from the start
Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack
Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

Latest

view all