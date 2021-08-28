Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Prince William left for boarding school

Princess Diana was reportedly left to tears when she found out about Prince William’s admission into boarding school.



This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “Like most young royals, Prince William was sent off to boarding school at a young age.”

“The experience was reportedly a difficult one for him at the beginning. William was reportedly quite lonely after first going away to school and missed his family.

Ms. Dixon also went on to add, “Diana is said to have been in tears when she dropped him off at school.”

“While he was said to be homesick as he adjusted to his new life at school, William eventually grew accustomed to being away from home, although it’d seem he still missed his family. His mother regularly wrote to him, reportedly addressing her letters to My Darling Wombat.”