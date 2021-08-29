 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle almost shelved Oprah chat for Prince Philip’s health

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly considered dropping the Oprah chat out of fear for Prince Philip’s health in the past.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to Newsweek and according to their findings, “After the news of his [Philip's] health came out, there were conversations with Harpo Productions about ensuring that the broadcast would be postponed if things were to worsen.”

For those unversed, filming for Meghan and Harry’s Oprah chat ended back on February 17th, a week before Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital over heart complications. 

