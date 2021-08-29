 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Justin Bieber, with Spotify record, becomes Prince of Pop

Pop singer Justin Bieber has left all other Spotify artists far behind and attracted the most listeners ever. Has he become pop king Michael Jackson's heir?

The 27-year-old singer made this record this week as he got the most monthly listeners on Spotify in streaming platform history. Justin Bieber's music lured an astounding 83.3 million listeners.

The record was accomplished following his album "justice" received widespread acclaim and the album's chart position continues to rise. The singer's collaboration for the hit single Stay with Kid Laroi got special attention as the hit number is still riding high several weeks after its release.

With Justin's Spotify leading, he leads the competition with Weeknd in second place with 74.5 million monthly listeners and Ed Sheeran with 72.4 million monthly users.

American singer Ariana Grande has gone as far as hitting the monthly record of approximately 82 million listeners for some time. Watching Justin Bieber's massive record, people have started calling him "Prince of Pop" - an heir apparent to Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson's music continues to set new standards even more than a decade after his untimely death. This week, his song "Thriller" was certified 34X Platinum—yes, people are still listening to it.

