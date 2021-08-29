Chadwick Boseman showered in online tributes for first anniversary

Chadwick Boseman has been honored in a loving social media tribute on the first anniversary of his death.



The tributes began when Josh Gad posted his own tribute for Boseman and wrote, “Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever.”

Even Marvel Entertainment showered love on their “friend, our inspiration, and our King” Chadwick Boseman.

Last but not least, the actor’s fellow co-star Lupita Nyong'o also penned a loving note with a candid snap to go alongside it.



