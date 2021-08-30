 
Monday Aug 30 2021
Where Kanye West, Kim Kardashian stand after steamy reunion at DONDA event

Monday Aug 30, 2021

The US rapper is going off telling other rappers he and Kim have reconciled 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian sparked reunion rumours at the latest DONDA music party on Thursday in Chicago.

According to an insider, the US rapper is going off telling other rappers he and Kim are back on, after they recreated their nuptials at the event. 

The truth is, “Kanye asked Kim to be part of his performance art finale, and she was happy to help him achieve his creative vision and will always support him as an artist," said the insider.

“Marriages are complicated, especially ones including four young children. Kim and Kanye have a genuine love for one another and deep history together.

“They did not speak for several months after she filed for divorce, but started speaking again earlier this summer."

A second source added, “They are not getting back together. The one thing they still have in common is love of the press. And of course she will still help him make money because the money goes to their children. It’s mutually beneficial for both of them."

