Jon Stewart returns to TV in September with deep dive show

LOS ANGELES: Six years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television next month with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth.



Apple said on Monday that "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will launch on its Apple TV+ streaming platform on Sept. 30 and sees Stewart taking a deep dive on a single issue of national importance.

In each of the one hour episodes, Stewart, 58, will hold discussions with people affected by a particular topic and talk about "tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward," Apple said in a statement.

The show will appear every other week and will be accompanied by a weekly podcast with the same name. It will include "lots of jokes," Apple said.

Stewart's irreverent brand of political and media satire made him a beloved figure on television with influence far beyond the 2 to 3 million nightly audience of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. "The Daily Show" won 20 Emmy Awards during his 16-year stint as host.

Stewart stepped aside in 2015 and has since made only infrequent public appearances.

Last year he wrote and directed a political comedy film called "Irresistible," starring Steve Carell, that drew mixed reviews.