Monday Aug 30 2021
Adam Levine sides with Olivia Rodrigo over plagiarism accusations

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Adam Levine is of the opinion that critics should cut Olivia Rodrigo some slack when it comes to paving her own music career.

Explaining the process of songwriting, the Maroon 5 band member said that writing music is "tricky" and artists one way or another "rip something off inadvertently."

"It’s a natural thing for it to happen, and sometimes it gets ugly and sometimes it’s warranted that people take legal action," he man explained on his Instagram story on Friday.

“Sometimes it’s not warranted that people take legal action,” he added.

"And I think there’s definitely become more of a gray area that’s reared its ugly head these days.

“Without giving an opinion on what I think as far as how that one turned out, I do think that we should probably meet this with a little more compassion and understanding and try to find a way

"All this calling out, it’s like, music is a creative thing and I just hate to see it crushed."

His comments come after the 18-year-old retroactively gave writing credits to Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro for her song Good 4 U and for when she was accused by Courtney Love of plagiarizing her band Hole’s album cover Live Through This for her own album cover Sour

Drake announces release date of studio album Certified Lover Boy

‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello, James Corden block traffic with flash mob

Jon Stewart returns to TV in September with deep dive show

Jesy Nelson pushes back debut single release over P Diddy cameo

Khloe Kardashian shares a heartfelt note for daughter True: ‘The only thing that matters’

Chris Brown shades Kanye West after being axed from Donda track

Kanye West disses Kim Kardashian in new album Donda

Universal Studios Beijing to open on September 20

Kanye West says ‘Donda’ released without his approval

Kat Dennings reveals if her Marvel character will return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris D’Elia jokes about sexual abuse allegations as makes stand-up comedy return

Addison Rae clarifies she is not a Trump supporter after UFC 264 video

