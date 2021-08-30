Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’

Kit Harington recently weighed in on having become a more ‘happy, content, and sober man’.

The star got candid about it all during his interview with The Weekend Australian and was also quoted saying, “I have a child and my relationship is brilliant… I'm a very, very happy, content, sober man.”

“Like, honestly, my back is wrecked. I go to the gym quite a bit, but there's something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing.”

Before concluding however he went on to say, “I don't know how [single parents] do it. Because it's more exhausting than everything I did on 'Game of Thrones'.”