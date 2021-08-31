 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'hurts' future Queen Camilla with her move

Meghan Markle hurts future Queen Camilla with her move

Meghan Markle reportedly hurt Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with her controversial move to steal attention while Prince Charles's sweetheart giving speech on an important issue.

Prince Charles' wife Camilla gave an important speech on domestic violence last year, which she'd hoped would provide a great platform for her charity work in the sphere.

The future Queen, according to a media outlet, had a long-standing agreement that the Duchess of Sussex would not attempt to overshadow the speech in any way.

Meghan, who often expresses her respect and love for Harry's late mom and Prince Charles' first wife Princess Diana, somehow stole the attention with her move on the same time with her social media posts.

As per reports, nothing happened as per plan. When Camilla was speaking, Meghan decided to release photographs of herself attending the theatre on Instagram.

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan's move reportedly dominated the headlines and left Camilla "very upset".

