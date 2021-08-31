Priyanka Chopra sizzles in skimpy outfit as she shares loved-up snaps with Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who recently reunited after being away from each other, have left fans in awe with their loved-up photos, showing them in romantic mood ad tiny outfit.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a selfie featuring her musician husband Jonas in very romantic mood.

The American singer can be seen eating off of his sweet wife Priyanka's butt with a knife and fork, captioning the shot, "Snack"



In the comments section, Chopra Jonas' cousin, Indian actress Parineeti Chopra, teased, "What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed."



Later on, Chopra Jonas posted another selfie showing off her black and red bikini. "Sundays like this tho… " she wrote alongside the picture, with Jonas commenting, "Yummy."

Priyanka remained away filming her new show Citadel in London while Jonas recently kicked off his Remember This Tour with brothers Kevin and Joe.