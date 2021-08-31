 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in skimpy outfit as she shares loved-up snaps with Nick Jonas

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in skimpy outfit as she shares loved-up snaps with Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who recently reunited after being away from each other, have left fans in awe with their loved-up photos, showing them in romantic mood ad tiny outfit. 

Priyanka took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a selfie featuring her musician husband Jonas in very romantic mood.

The American singer can be seen eating off of his sweet wife Priyanka's butt with a knife and fork, captioning the shot, "Snack"

In the comments section, Chopra Jonas' cousin, Indian actress Parineeti Chopra, teased, "What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed."

Later on, Chopra Jonas posted another selfie showing off her black and red bikini. "Sundays like this tho… " she wrote alongside the picture, with Jonas commenting, "Yummy."

 Priyanka remained away filming her new show Citadel in London while Jonas recently kicked off his Remember This Tour with brothers Kevin and Joe.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande responds to rumours about her appearance on Kanye West's Donda

Ariana Grande responds to rumours about her appearance on Kanye West's Donda
Meghan Markle 'hurts' future Queen Camilla with her move

Meghan Markle 'hurts' future Queen Camilla with her move
Paris Hilton shares gushing tribute to her fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton shares gushing tribute to her fiancé Carter Reum
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her glam as she graces brand show in Venice with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her glam as she graces brand show in Venice with Travis Barker
Katie Price shares shocking details about panic attack

Katie Price shares shocking details about panic attack
Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman

Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman
Kylie Jenner ‘showing off’ baby bump to friends: source

Kylie Jenner ‘showing off’ baby bump to friends: source
Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’

Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ruffling feathers’ within Hollywood

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ruffling feathers’ within Hollywood
Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report

Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report
US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’

US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’
Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm

Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm

Latest

view all