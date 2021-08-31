Meghan Markle wanted to be ‘Diana 2.0’ as she was ‘fascinated’ with the royal family

Meghan Markle’s close friend has opened up about the admiration she had for the late Princess Diana, long before she met Prince Harry.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Priddy, who had been best friends with the Duchess of Sussex since childhood, claimed that she was always ‘fascinated’ the British royal family and wanted to follow the same path as the late Princess of Wales.

“She was always fascinated by the royal family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0. She had one of Princess Diana’s books on her bookshelf, and even when she was with Trevor, she told me she wanted to go and stay in London for at least a month… I wasn’t shocked or even surprised to hear about Prince Harry,” said Priddy.

“I knew she used to love The Princess Diaries films about a commoner who becomes part of a royal family. She was very taken with that idea,” she went on to say.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton wrote in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, that back in 1997, the future wife of Prince Harry had wept uncontrollably watching the funeral of Princess Diana when she passed away in a car crash.

“According to family friends, she was intrigued by Diana, not just for her style, but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model,” he added.