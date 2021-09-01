Justin Bieber seen wearing Kim Kardashian's product in epic billboard fail

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been caught in an advertising mash-up as a billboard malfunction left the musician looking like he was wearing Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.



Hailey Bieber's husband's building-sized billboard amazed people as he appeared wearing a leather jacket up top and Kim's SKIMS from the waist down.

It was reportedly a malfunction that left the 27-year-old chart-topping pop star showing a perfectly shaved pair of long legs while wearing grey short from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's shapewear line.

People started speculating that this could be a look that the singer might like to embrace in the future.

While there were claims on the social media site that action was being taken to make the billboard work again and take Justin away from his undies wearing bottom half.