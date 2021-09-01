 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Rose McGowan lashes out as Oprah, calling her ‘fake’ and a Weinstein apologist

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Rose McGowan lashed out at Oprah Winfrey saying she is “as fake as they can get
Rose McGowan lashed out at Oprah Winfrey saying she is “as fake as they can get"

Hollywood star Rose McGowan is coming all guns blazing against TV icon Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to Twitter, the Charmed star, 47, lashed out at the talk show host, 67, saying she is “as fake as they can get.”

The #MeToo activist wrote: “I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t.”

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard,” McGowan added.

McGowan was one of the first few women amongst the dozens that came forward to allege disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse.

Music executive Russell Simmons has also been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by 20 women. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal family has grave concerns over reconciling with Meghan and Harry

Royal family has grave concerns over reconciling with Meghan and Harry

Harry and Meghan fully aware of Palace’s attempt to ‘actively undermine’ them

Harry and Meghan fully aware of Palace’s attempt to ‘actively undermine’ them
Scott Disick shades Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker over excessive PDA

Scott Disick shades Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker over excessive PDA

Britney Spears' lawyers says he wants father to step down as conservator immediately

Britney Spears' lawyers says he wants father to step down as conservator immediately

Mike Richards fired as 'Jeopardy!' EP after stepping down as host

Mike Richards fired as 'Jeopardy!' EP after stepping down as host
Selena Gomez praised for ‘gracefully’ handling press intrusion and fake news

Selena Gomez praised for ‘gracefully’ handling press intrusion and fake news

Princess Diana was eyeing a career in Hollywood before she died

Princess Diana was eyeing a career in Hollywood before she died
Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Diana in ‘Spencer’ likely to walk red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Diana in ‘Spencer’ likely to walk red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Ex-host Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ex-host Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’
Queen Elizabeth gearing up to take action against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth gearing up to take action against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Imran Ashraf, Faysal Quraishi, Hamza Abbasi, Danish Taimoor nominated for Lux Style Awards

Imran Ashraf, Faysal Quraishi, Hamza Abbasi, Danish Taimoor nominated for Lux Style Awards
Diana’s brother Charles Spencer honours her memory on 24th death anniversary

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer honours her memory on 24th death anniversary

Latest

view all