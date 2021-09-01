Rose McGowan lashes out as Oprah, calling her ‘fake’ and a Weinstein apologist

Rose McGowan lashed out at Oprah Winfrey saying she is “as fake as they can get"

Hollywood star Rose McGowan is coming all guns blazing against TV icon Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to Twitter, the Charmed star, 47, lashed out at the talk show host, 67, saying she is “as fake as they can get.”

The #MeToo activist wrote: “I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t.”

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard,” McGowan added.

McGowan was one of the first few women amongst the dozens that came forward to allege disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse.



Music executive Russell Simmons has also been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by 20 women.