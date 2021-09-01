 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal family has grave concerns over reconciling with Meghan and Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

The Sussexes' relationship with their relatives is still raw and not healed

Royal family is feeling jittery about burying the hatchet with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. 

According to sources, the Sussexes' relationship with their relatives has still not healed. 

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly, "Over the year, there must’ve been some discussions, some sort of attempt at reconciliation."

 “But I keep saying that, you know … I’m not party to their private conversations, but I think it must be incredibly difficult to try and have those conversations because [other royals] must always be a bit worried about what Megan and Harry are going to reveal to the press or … in a new revised version of [Finding Freedom] or even in Prince Harry’s own book," the journalist added. 

According to Sacredoti, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and William may be wary of reuniting with Meghan and Harry.

“I think that there’s perhaps a nervousness on the part of the royal family to say too much and to make too great in efforts to reconcile, even though I’m sure that they’d want to, if only for PR purposes, never mind for family peace,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to be intimate with him

Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to be intimate with him

Harry and Meghan fully aware of Palace’s attempt to ‘actively undermine’ them

Harry and Meghan fully aware of Palace’s attempt to ‘actively undermine’ them
Scott Disick shades Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker over excessive PDA

Scott Disick shades Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker over excessive PDA

Britney Spears' lawyers says he wants father to step down as conservator immediately

Britney Spears' lawyers says he wants father to step down as conservator immediately

Mike Richards fired as 'Jeopardy!' EP after stepping down as host

Mike Richards fired as 'Jeopardy!' EP after stepping down as host
Selena Gomez praised for ‘gracefully’ handling press intrusion and fake news

Selena Gomez praised for ‘gracefully’ handling press intrusion and fake news

Rose McGowan lashes out as Oprah, calling her ‘fake’ and a Weinstein apologist

Rose McGowan lashes out as Oprah, calling her ‘fake’ and a Weinstein apologist

Princess Diana was eyeing a career in Hollywood before she died

Princess Diana was eyeing a career in Hollywood before she died
Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Diana in ‘Spencer’ likely to walk red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart, who plays Lady Diana in ‘Spencer’ likely to walk red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Ex-host Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ex-host Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’
Queen Elizabeth gearing up to take action against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth gearing up to take action against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Imran Ashraf, Faysal Quraishi, Hamza Abbasi, Danish Taimoor nominated for Lux Style Awards

Imran Ashraf, Faysal Quraishi, Hamza Abbasi, Danish Taimoor nominated for Lux Style Awards

Latest

view all