Disney+ weighs in on ‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel news: report

Disney+ recently released plans for a new Jungle Cruise sequel alongside actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The claim has been brought forward by sources close to Deadline and according to their findings, Jaume Collet-Serra has signed on for a return as director and Michael Green has signed on as the scriptwriter.

For those unversed, the release of Jungle Cruise has already amassed over $100 million in the domestic box office and is a roaring success.