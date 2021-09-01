 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career
Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career

Naomi Campbell recently sat down with her heart on her sleeve and shared everything she was forced to give up romantically for her career.

The model got candid about sacrificed for her career during an interview on The Cut.

There she was quoted saying, “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you. It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

“I’m not out here on my own. It’s simple, and it’s small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love.” (sic)

The 51-year-old added, “And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it’s important for me to remember to say ‘Thank you.’”

“You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you. I feel like traveling has saved my life in so many ways. I don’t have a fear of the world. I see the world as an optimistic dream. I am a global citizen.” (sic)

More From Entertainment:

Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo

Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo
A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single
Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe
Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Jana Kramer weighs in on plans to start dating: 'I’m in a place where I can'

Jana Kramer weighs in on plans to start dating: 'I’m in a place where I can'
Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio set to be vulnerable in new reality TV show

Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio set to be vulnerable in new reality TV show
Disney+ weighs in on ‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel news: report

Disney+ weighs in on ‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel news: report
BTS’ Butter overtakes Dynamite on Billboard charts

BTS’ Butter overtakes Dynamite on Billboard charts
‘No Time to Die’ releases official trailer for ‘Being James Bond’

‘No Time to Die’ releases official trailer for ‘Being James Bond’
'Ofcom ruling suggests Meghan and Harry's interview can be criticised'

'Ofcom ruling suggests Meghan and Harry's interview can be criticised'

Latest

view all