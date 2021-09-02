Bella Hadid sets pulses racing in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top

Bella Hadid amazed onlookers with her chic appearance in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top during her latest outing in NYC.

The supermodel, who is one of the fashion world's favorite faces, put her cutting-edge style on display during outing in New York on Wednesday.

Gigi Hadid's 24-year-old sister went with earthy tones, teaming faded blue and green with a camel-hued spaghetti strap tank top which highlighted her true beauty.



Bella Hadid had her brunette hair down loose, tousled with some natural texture while keeping her face at a makeup-free glow.



To elevate her look, Bella Hadid piled on beaded bracelets and hippie-chic necklaces. Rectangular sunglasses and hoop earrings tied the whole look together.