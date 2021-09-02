 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top

Bella Hadid amazed onlookers with her chic appearance in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top during her latest outing in NYC.

The supermodel, who is one of the fashion world's favorite faces, put her cutting-edge style on display during outing in New York on Wednesday.

Gigi Hadid's 24-year-old sister went with earthy tones, teaming faded blue and green with a camel-hued spaghetti strap tank top which highlighted her true beauty.

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing in patchwork skirt and slinky tank top

Bella Hadid had her brunette hair down loose, tousled with some natural texture while keeping her face at a makeup-free glow.

To elevate her look, Bella Hadid piled on beaded bracelets and hippie-chic necklaces. Rectangular sunglasses and hoop earrings tied the whole look together.

More From Entertainment:

ABBA gear up for a 'sensational comeback', four decades after disbanding

ABBA gear up for a 'sensational comeback', four decades after disbanding

Elton John all set to release lockdown album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder

Elton John all set to release lockdown album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder
Adele rocks mini skirt for a romantic date with her new beau Rich Paul

Adele rocks mini skirt for a romantic date with her new beau Rich Paul
The actress who played Banu Çiçek in 'Dirilis;Ertugrul' shares photo with co-actor Esra Bilgic

The actress who played Banu Çiçek in 'Dirilis;Ertugrul' shares photo with co-actor Esra Bilgic

Brad Pitt continues court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt continues court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen wins icon prize

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen wins icon prize
Angelina Jolie wants kids to 'fight back' with new child rights book

Angelina Jolie wants kids to 'fight back' with new child rights book
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie calls police after being threatened

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie calls police after being threatened
Stars return for rejuvenated Venice film festival

Stars return for rejuvenated Venice film festival
Kim Kardashian hits 250 million Instagram followers, shares snap to celebrate milestone

Kim Kardashian hits 250 million Instagram followers, shares snap to celebrate milestone
Kanye West seems to reconcile with Kim Kardashian after her stunt for Donda

Kanye West seems to reconcile with Kim Kardashian after her stunt for Donda
Brie Larson addresses ‘people-pleasing’ struggles

Brie Larson addresses ‘people-pleasing’ struggles

Latest

view all