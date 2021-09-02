Tom Holland goes Instagram official with Zendaya on her birthday

Tom Holland could be seen in his Spidey suit and Zendaya in her MJ character / Photo: Instagram @tomholland2013

British actor Tom Holland just left fans awestruck with his heartfelt wish for girlfriend Zendaya on her birthday.

The Spider-Man costars finally made their relationship Instagram official as Holland posted an endearing shot of the two on the Euphoria star’s 25th birthday.

In the photo, Holland could be seen in his Spidey suit and Zendaya in her MJ character, taking a mirror photo with a vintage camera in a dressing room.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” wrote Holland along with the photo.

The former Disney star responded to the adorable wish by commenting, "Calling now," with a heart emoji that sent fans into a tizzy.



The two actors made headlines back in July when they were spotted kissing in a car back in July.