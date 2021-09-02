Bollywood 'shocked' after Sidharth Shukla's sudden death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Bollywood 'shocked' after Siddharth Shukla's sudden death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Indian actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left the Bollywood fraternity teary-eyed.

Turning to their social media handles, numerous actors have extended their condolences to the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star's family.

As reported by Indian media, Shukla died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai this Thursday. He was 40.



Malaika Arora was amongst the firsts to express her sorrows after Shukla's sudden death.

"Just so so sad n shocking," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Siddhant Malhotra also turned to his Instagram and expressed his giref over Big Boss 13 winner's sudden demise.

Netflix's young sensation Rohit Saraf sent love to the deceased.

"Mind numbing. Gone too soon. May he rest easy."

Take a look at more:







