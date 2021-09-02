 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian may speak to Scott Disick about Travis Barker PDA jibe

Kourtney Kardashian may not be looking to remain silent over her ex Scott Disick’s recent behaviour as she reportedly plans to confront him. 

Sources revealed that the Poosh founder was "surprised, but not shocked" from Flip It Like Disick star who still regrets not being Kourtney's man.

"Scott has always had a difficult time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else," the source explained.

"He is especially threatened by her relationship with Travis," the insider added, noting that the former couple's kids Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six "love" Barker, 45, "which has been hard for [Disick]."

"Yet, he and Kourtney have been getting along," the source went on to say.

While Kourtney and Scott enjoy a good co-parenting relationship, she is disappointed to see that Scott continues to stir drama.

"Kourtney is disappointed that he engages in drama when they have been doing well co-parenting.

"She doesn't get why he felt the need to reach out to Younes. She will confront him about it. For now, she continues to enjoy her trip with Travis."

Scott had "given his blessings" to Kourtney and her beau Travis months ago but it did not seem the case when screen shots of his conversation was leaked by her ex Younes on Instagram.

In the texts, the 38-year-old texted "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy" along with an intimate photo of Kourtney and her man sharing a PDA-filled moment together.

