Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at GQ Men of the Year awards

Prince Harry made a surprise virtual appearance at the GQ Men of the Year awards, where he presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.



During his speech the Duke of Sussex urged governments to do more to vaccinate poorer countries.

He warned "until every community can access the vaccine and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at risk."



Harry said: "Less than 2 per cent of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point. And many of the healthcare workers are still not vaccinated.

"We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one.

In the world of music, chart-topper Ed Sheeran was honoured as solo artist of the year, band of the year went to rock group Wolf Alice while singer Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year.



Anthony Hopkins, who won his second Oscar this year for his portrayal of a man with dementia in “The Father”, took the legend award while the icon prize went to “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen.



“Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page won standout performance of the year while Adrian Dunbar, of police drama “Line of Duty”, won television actor of the year.





