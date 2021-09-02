 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at GQ Men of the Year awards

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at GQ Men of the Year awards

Prince Harry made a surprise virtual appearance at the GQ Men of the Year awards, where he presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

During his speech the Duke of Sussex urged governments to do more to vaccinate poorer countries.

He warned "until every community can access the vaccine and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at risk."

Harry said: "Less than 2 per cent of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point. And many of the healthcare workers are still not vaccinated.

"We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one.

In the world of music, chart-topper Ed Sheeran was honoured as solo artist of the year, band of the year went to rock group Wolf Alice while singer Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year.

Anthony Hopkins, who won his second Oscar this year for his portrayal of a man with dementia in “The Father”, took the legend award while the icon prize went to “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

“Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page won standout performance of the year while Adrian Dunbar, of police drama “Line of Duty”, won television actor of the year.


More From Entertainment:

Twitter celebrates Keanu Reeves' 57th birthday: 'Ageing Like Wine'

Twitter celebrates Keanu Reeves' 57th birthday: 'Ageing Like Wine'
Lifetime movie actress watched Meghan Markle in 'Suits' before playing her

Lifetime movie actress watched Meghan Markle in 'Suits' before playing her

Britney Spears not to be charged in assault case of staffer

Britney Spears not to be charged in assault case of staffer

'Seinfeld' to now premiere on Netflix starting October

'Seinfeld' to now premiere on Netflix starting October

Expert reveals what Princess Diana would have thought about movie 'Spencer'

Expert reveals what Princess Diana would have thought about movie 'Spencer'

Scott Disick 'mortified' over Younes Bendjima's DMs slamming Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick 'mortified' over Younes Bendjima's DMs slamming Kourtney Kardashian

Kanye West was two-timing with Kim Kardashian during their marriage: report

Kanye West was two-timing with Kim Kardashian during their marriage: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story began on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story began on Instagram
Jennifer Aniston all set for guest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final season

Jennifer Aniston all set for guest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final season
Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards

Coronavirus vaccine team and Southgate win at GQ Awards
Demi Lovato admits she asked out ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire via DMs

Demi Lovato admits she asked out ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire via DMs
Tom Holland goes Instagram official with Zendaya on her birthday

Tom Holland goes Instagram official with Zendaya on her birthday

Latest

view all