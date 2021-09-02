Kendall Jenner named creative director of luxury fashion destination

Kendall Jenner will be using her fashion expertise following her new gig as creative director for a luxury fashion retailer.

Having more than a decade of modeling experience the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be employing her skills to improve the look and feel of online luxury fashion destination FWRD.

Kendall will be curating brands offered on the site, create customized monthly edits as well as pitch marketing, activation and partnership ideas.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," she said in a press release.

The model will also be introducing new designers the website.

"I hope, in some small way, this is a chance to give more emerging creatives this kind of platform," the model told Vogue.

"I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it's definitely a window into the next generation of talent."