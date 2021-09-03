 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Awful and cruel to release top-secret plans about Queen Elizabeth's death: royal expert

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Awful and cruel to release top-secret plans about Queen Elizabeths death: royal expert

UK's plans for what happens when the Queen dies have been leaked online.According to UK's Daily Express, the detailed plan was part of a leaked report published by Politico today.

Leaked documents reveal that there is an entire protocol that will follow for 10 days, once the Queen’s death is certain, in an operation called London Bridge.

Commenting on the report, senior royal commentator Angelia Levin said "I think it is awful and cruel to release the top-secret plans about the Queen's death." 

Taking to social media, she said, "Where are our morals?"

A large number of royal fans also took to social media to react to the leaked documents and their publications.

