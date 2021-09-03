Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

Úrsula Corberó, the Spanish actress who played Tokyo in "Money Heist", shared multiple pictures from the sets of the hit Netflix series.

Taking to Instagram, the Ursula posted several photos with co-actors who won hearts of millions of people across the world.

The pictures were shared hours after the season five of the crime series was released on the streaming giant.

Season 5, which is the final season of the series, would be released in two installments.

"Money Heist" became top trend on Netflix in several countries after the new episodes arrived.

The name of the show also became top hashtag trend on Twitter in many countries.

