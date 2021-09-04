 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to offer Prince William and Kate Middleton her Windsor home as part of a ‘slap in the face’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The claim has been made by New Zealand Herald writer and royal commentator Daniela Elsner.

There she claimed, “If the Queen was to open her adored home up to the Cambridges, after having denied Harry and Meghan the same request, it would be hard not to read this as something of a slap in the face for the self-exiled Sussexes.”

“However, if this relocation does come to pass, it will only provide more ammunition to those who have argued that there has long been one rule for William and Kate and another for Harry and Meghan.”

She also added, “There are broader implications to this possible change of address than just how it might affect the already parlous state of relations between William and Harry.”

“If Harry and Meghan were still living down the road at Frogmore Cottage, it is hard not to wonder how the Duke of Sussex would have fared having to deal daily with the blunt reality of his heir status while his brother prepped for the throne a stone's throw away.”

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis
The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video

The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video
Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’
Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart
Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Prince William ‘heartbroken’ over Sussex allegations

Prince William ‘heartbroken’ over Sussex allegations
Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'

Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'
Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute

Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute
Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release

Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release
Katy Perry shares how it is like raising daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry shares how it is like raising daughter Daisy Dove

Latest

view all