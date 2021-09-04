Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA

Supermodel Hailey Bieber stunned fans with her incredible physique in gorgeous white outfit, revealing her washboard abs.

Justin Bieber's sweetheart appeared to be a style queen in white crop top and leather jacket while running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.



The 24-year-old showbiz star set pulses racing in a casual chic ensemble that put the spotlight on her tanned and toned midriff.

Hailey elevated her look with a gold necklace, featuring her name, and modest gold earrings. She carried a croissant-shaped black leather handbag with a knotted strap over her wrist and brought along a coffee for a caffeine boost.



Hailey Bieber recently attracted applause for her sizzling snaps and ultra-casual look for a fashion house's autumn campaign.