 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Prince Harry: Things still tense between two brothers

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry: Things still tense between two brothers

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship does not seem to come on right track any time soon as the Duke of Cambridge is still trying to make sense of the Sussexes' departure from the Royal Family.

"The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance," royal expert Omid Scobie recently told Entertainment Tonight.

The author added: "I don’t mean just physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it."

Kate Middleton and William are reportedly still "blindsided" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to quit the royal jobs.

Scobie continued: "[There are] still feelings of anger [about] the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives."

Despite the brothers reuniting in April for Prince Philip’s funeral and then again three months later for the unveiling of a statue honoring their late mother Princess Diana, things are still tense between the two.

Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties last year and moved his family to the US for financial independence. William has pressed on with royal life and the never-ending demands that accompany his role as second in line to the throne.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA

Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA
Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown

Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown
Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life

Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life
Katie Price to attend Mighty Hoopla festival in London amid fears

Katie Price to attend Mighty Hoopla festival in London amid fears
Jay-Z's memes hit internet after his appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye's Donda

Jay-Z's memes hit internet after his appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye's Donda
Princess Diana ‘would have completely supported’ Prince Harry’s memoir

Princess Diana ‘would have completely supported’ Prince Harry’s memoir
Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’
R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis
The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video

The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video
Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’
The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry

The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry
Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

Latest

view all