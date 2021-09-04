Prince William and Prince Harry: Things still tense between two brothers

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship does not seem to come on right track any time soon as the Duke of Cambridge is still trying to make sense of the Sussexes' departure from the Royal Family.

"The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance," royal expert Omid Scobie recently told Entertainment Tonight.

The author added: "I don’t mean just physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it."

Kate Middleton and William are reportedly still "blindsided" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to quit the royal jobs.



Scobie continued: "[There are] still feelings of anger [about] the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives."



Despite the brothers reuniting in April for Prince Philip’s funeral and then again three months later for the unveiling of a statue honoring their late mother Princess Diana, things are still tense between the two.

Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties last year and moved his family to the US for financial independence. William has pressed on with royal life and the never-ending demands that accompany his role as second in line to the throne.