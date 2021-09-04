Ed Westwick parts ways with girlfriend of two years, Tamara Francesconi

Ed Westwick's relationship with the 25-year-old model came to a crashing end recently, sources confirmed

American actor Ed Westwick has parted ways with his girlfriend of two years, Tamara Francesconi.

According to reports, the 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum’s relationship with the 25-year-old model came to a crashing end recently.

After reports of their split, Francesconi turned to her Instagram account with a cryptic post, hinting at her failed relationship with the actor.

“The worst thing is watching someone drown and not being able to convince them that they can save themselves just by standing up,” she wrote.

The two had started dating in October of 2019 after he direct messaged her on Instagram.

Speaking about it, the model had revealed in an Instagram Q&A: “He direct [messaged] me out of the blue saying hi and I nearly fell off my chair.”

“We then chatted for a while and he asked me on a date, which I assumed would be a dinner but instead he took me to a butterfly sanctuary in Mayfair, we thereafter spent the whole day exploring London together, and the rest is history,” she had added.