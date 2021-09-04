Katy Perry shares ‘everything I was ever looking for’ in motherhood

Katy Perry recently sat down for a chat and gushed over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, as well as her impact upon her life.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with LuisaViaRoma for their first-ever issue of LVR Magazine.

There she wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on feeling a major case of FOMO after embracing motherhood and admitted, “I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO scratching at me just a hot bit.”

As if for a quip, Perry did a complete 180 shortly thereafter and added, “Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for.”

“We visit him a lot, and I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller. She points at things and says 'da,' to which I say, 'yes, that is a cat,' or 'that is a tree.'”

“Her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won't be that mom. All that matters is that everyone is happy.”

She also feels grateful for the “opportunity to do [parenting] in a way that one hopes it was done for them, maybe better. I don't know if anyone gets it right.”