 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry shares ‘everything I was ever looking for’ in motherhood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Katy Perry shares ‘everything I was ever looking for’ in motherhood
Katy Perry shares ‘everything I was ever looking for’ in motherhood

Katy Perry recently sat down for a chat and gushed over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, as well as her impact upon her life.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with LuisaViaRoma for their first-ever issue of LVR Magazine.

There she wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on feeling a major case of FOMO after embracing motherhood and admitted, “I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO scratching at me just a hot bit.”

As if for a quip, Perry did a complete 180 shortly thereafter and added, “Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for.”

“We visit him a lot, and I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller. She points at things and says 'da,' to which I say, 'yes, that is a cat,' or 'that is a tree.'”

“Her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won't be that mom. All that matters is that everyone is happy.”

She also feels grateful for the “opportunity to do [parenting] in a way that one hopes it was done for them, maybe better. I don't know if anyone gets it right.”

More From Entertainment:

'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 to feature the son of Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor: report

'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 to feature the son of Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor: report

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy honored via renamed college building

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy honored via renamed college building
Anya Taylor-Joy travels back in time in 'Last Night in Soho'

Anya Taylor-Joy travels back in time in 'Last Night in Soho'
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac play married couple in 'Scenes from a Marriage'

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac play married couple in 'Scenes from a Marriage'
Drake calls himself ‘co-parent of the year’ in ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake calls himself ‘co-parent of the year’ in ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘will have to name names eventually’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘will have to name names eventually’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘thin-skinned’ over Ofcom complaint

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘thin-skinned’ over Ofcom complaint
Camilla becoming ‘even more important’ to Queen Elizabeth after Megxit

Camilla becoming ‘even more important’ to Queen Elizabeth after Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘cleverly positioning themselves’ with projects

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘cleverly positioning themselves’ with projects
Meghan Markle asked to ‘stick with Hollywood gossip’: ‘This is not for you’

Meghan Markle asked to ‘stick with Hollywood gossip’: ‘This is not for you’
'Prince Harry is all talk,' says royal expert as she praises William for helping Afghan family

'Prince Harry is all talk,' says royal expert as she praises William for helping Afghan family

Prince Harry stands at ‘problematic crossroads’ to protect Sussex brand

Prince Harry stands at ‘problematic crossroads’ to protect Sussex brand

Latest

view all