Saturday Sep 04 2021
HAHiba Anjum

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy honored via renamed college building

HAHiba Anjum

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

On Chadwick Boseman’s first death anniversary, he got honored via a renamed college building.

The news has been announced via an Instagram video by the university itself.

Their statement was captioned in the video and it read, “Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Installation. Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.”

“An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you, Mr. Boseman.”

For those unversed, the decision to rename the fine arts college was made given Boseman’s own passing back in 2000. 


