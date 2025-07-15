Angelina Jolie opens up about her most favourite roles

Angelina Jolie breaks silence on her most favourite roles

Angelina Jolie just reflected on her most unexpected moment with Brad Pitt on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

For the unversed, the 50-year-old American actress and filmmaker was always meant to be an actress, as her father, Jon Voight, won an Oscar for Coming Home.

Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was also a well-known actress and producer.

Here are some of Jolie’s favourite roles and what the Oscar-winning actress said about them, per Radar Online.

1995’s Hackers

She played her first leading role as Kate Libby in the film and said, “Actually, it’s funny, I don’t really watch my own films. I don’t think I’ve seen it since the premiere. That’s where I met my first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, who is still a great friend. So I think of him when I think of that movie.”

1998’s Gia

Jolie played the role of tragic model Gia Carangi in the film.

She quipped, “Playing a real person you identify with makes you feel a responsibility. Then you live inside her world for a bit, and you just feel so deeply sad that she felt she was of value only as a face.”

1999’s Pushing Tin

Jolie, who portrayed Mary Bell, ended up tying the knot with her costar Billy Bob Thornton after the film’s shooting.

However, they parted ways in 2003 and she shared, “He started focusing on his music and different films. I started focusing on traveling and really wanted to adopt a child.”

1999’s Girl, Interrupted

Playing Lisa Rowe, a psychiatric patient, opposite Winona Ryder’s Susanna Kaysen, Jolie secured an Oscar.

“I came into this business doing things like Girl, Interrupted. I expressed so much of my madness and my pain. When people connected to it, I felt less alone,” she noted.

2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith

In the film, Jolie depicted Jane Smith, while Pitt played John Smith. Their long-term relationship started after this film, as she stated, “Brad was a huge surprise for me. I was content to be a single mom.”