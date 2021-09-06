Victoria Beckham shares naughty snap of hubby David to send fans into frenzy

Victoria Beckham amazed fans as she she shared a chic pic of her husband David Beckham enjoying swimming in crystal-clear pool.

The fashion designer turned to Instagram on Sunday to share a saucy snap of legendary footballer, which left very little to the imagination.

David Beckham was photographed lying in a swimming pool, with his cheeks poking out from under his Fendi swimming trunks.

The former Spice Girl captioned the funny phot: "Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!"

The post set internet on blaze as friends and fans flocked to comment on the cheeky photo. Filmmaker David Furnish responded "Bottoms up!!" with a fire emoji.

Derek Blasberg, TV personality and journalist, commented: "It’s a full moon today!", followed by a red heart.

The 46-year-old fashion sensation's post comes months after Beckham joked about his wife Victoria’s love of matching outfits as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been married for 22 years and share four children, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16 and daughter, Harper, 10.