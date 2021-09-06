 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham shares naughty snap of hubby David to send fans into frenzy

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Victoria Beckham shares naughty snap of hubby David to send fans into frenzy

Victoria Beckham amazed fans as she she shared a chic pic of her husband David Beckham enjoying swimming in crystal-clear pool.

The fashion designer turned to Instagram on Sunday to share a saucy snap of legendary footballer, which left very little to the imagination.

David Beckham was photographed lying in a swimming pool, with his cheeks poking out from under his Fendi swimming trunks.

The former Spice Girl captioned the funny phot: "Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!"

Victoria Beckham shares naughty snap of hubby David to send fans into frenzy

The post set internet on blaze as friends and fans flocked to comment on the cheeky photo. Filmmaker David Furnish responded "Bottoms up!!" with a fire emoji.

Derek Blasberg, TV personality and journalist, commented: "It’s a full moon today!", followed by a red heart.

The 46-year-old fashion sensation's post comes months after Beckham joked about his wife Victoria’s love of matching outfits as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been married for 22 years and share four children, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16 and daughter, Harper, 10.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift showers praise on Anita Baker after she gains control of her own masters

Taylor Swift showers praise on Anita Baker after she gains control of her own masters
Sarah Harding:Girls Aloud star dies of cancer aged 39

Sarah Harding:Girls Aloud star dies of cancer aged 39
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook’s split came as a ‘pretty shock’ to friends: source

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook’s split came as a ‘pretty shock’ to friends: source
Meghan Markle ‘angered’ by Prince Charles’ monarchy reformation plans

Meghan Markle ‘angered’ by Prince Charles’ monarchy reformation plans
Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Buckingham Palace launches probe to catch mole that leaked Queen’s secret death plans

Buckingham Palace launches probe to catch mole that leaked Queen’s secret death plans
Queen Elisabeth’ fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift

Queen Elisabeth’ fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift
Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’

Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’
Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’
Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source

Latest

view all